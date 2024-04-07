Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 predicts luck in new ventures

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, troubleshoot relationship issues to be happy in the personal life. Celebrate love and keep egos out of the romantic affair. Professional success is another takeaway. Make smart financial decisions as money will come in. Troubleshoot relationship issues to be happy in the personal life. Official challenges cause no trouble. Financially you are stronger and your health will also be normal this week. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, April 7-14, 2024: Finance will not be an issue.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Look for new love this week and you will be successful. Female Pisces natives who faced issues at home over the love affair will have good news. Office romance is not a good idea, especially for those who are married. Some minor cracks in the relationship will be filled and the love life will be smoother. You should avoid unpleasant discussions which may impact your relationship. Married females may also conceive this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial in the love life. Be cordial with the team members. For those who are planning a job switch, consider the first part of the week as the best time. Handle every professional opportunity to prove successful in the job. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations this week. Some entrepreneurs will consider trying luck in new ventures and the second part of the week will prove to be the right time.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

The second half of the week is crucial as you may again receive more money in the form of old dues. This may include profits from overseas investment. If you are into business, consult financial gurus for better advice. While you are in the partnership business, both you and the partner are expected to work hard this month as wealth may double during this tenure.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

This week, you may expect medical attention for cold and cough-related issues. Some children will have oral health issues and females will develop severe body aches due to gynecological reasons. Those who are pregnant must be careful while boarding a train or riding a two-wheeler. You should avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages this week as they cause problems on the health front. Try to switch your favorite soft drink with a healthy beverage.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)