Sagittarius Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 31

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Stop mulling over something and get on with it. On this day, people should be spontaneous and take risks. Though it may feel strange and out of character, this could be a good time to follow your whims and see where they lead you. What you don't know can't hurt you. We're excited about the future because we don't know what it holds. Acknowledge it.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You have an active day today with money or debt belonging to other people. This could mean that something you thought you had paid off could return. If you forgot to pay your bill and wanted to pay it the next time you came across it, double-check to make sure you weren't intending to pay it in the first place. Don't forget to deal with it soon, else penalties will add up. The only choice is to make your job the best it can be now or make a complete shift.

Sagittarius Family Today

You'd like to spend even more time with your family, and you have found some time to enjoy each other's company. A get-together with close friends will be relaxing and enjoyable, but it will also stimulate your brain and allow you to be more creative. In your personal life, not everything is working as you might hope. If you have friends and family, know that they have their own wishes and desires, and that they are not obliged to care about you. While the situation may not run as smoothly as planned, you should realize that some things will not go according to plan. Don't only listen to your own viewpoint; instead, try to understand others' points of view.

Sagittarius Career Today

It is okay if your job takes you on several errands today. Jobs that encourage you to get out of your usual routine and go to neighboring towns are opportunities you should exploit. During your travels Sagittarians, you will have the opportunity to work on new issues that have not yet presented themselves in your current work.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your recent discoveries have brought you to the center of attention, which is adding to your already considerable emotional burden. Even when you don't feel great, try to be aware of your emotions and tune into them; that only makes the situation worse if you try to escape them. When things are difficult, some kinds of exercise help more than others. Listen to your intuition Sagittarians, but you should also weight train, stretch, and perform quick sprints.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

A door can either slam shut or begin to open today. No matter how unhappy you were in the past, you should not let a single incident affect your current romantic life. Before fully opening this new door, make sure that the door to your past is firmly shut. It is only after you have cast aside your fears that you can go forward without impediments, knowing that there are no ghosts you have to fear.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874