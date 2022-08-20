Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 20, 2022: Keep your calm

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) You have also been concerned about your ability to earn enough money to pay for your increasing bills. In order to achieve your financial objectives in the future, maintain a sensible balance. To change a person's conduct, corrective action must start with explanations rather than punishment. Avoid anything that might make your situation worse. You must keep patience and handle the situation calmly as it is only a temporary situation and will pass away soon. It might be a good idea to get advice from a specialist. With the assistance of a senior, projects that have lagged for a while will eventually get momentum and begin to move very fast. You'll benefit greatly from taking a break right now if you want to fend off any impending sicknesses. In order to achieve long-term harmony and peace in your relationship, it is best to select your battles today. It will assist you in maintaining harmony in your union.

Sagittarius Finance Today Financially speaking, this has been a difficult time, but you have done an admirable job of staying afloat. You've struggled between wanting to spend money on big things and wanting to save money.

Sagittarius Family Today A close friend or relative might let you down or irritate you. You might wish to criticize and correct them. Avoiding this punitive action and clearly expressing your point of view can make sure that your loved one understands where they are mistaken.

Sagittarius Career Today Some of you may become perplexed about your field of work and decide to change course at this point. Don't let the abundance of choices in front of you overwhelm you.

Sagittarius Health Today Take care and make an effort to avoid being sick today. You could be more susceptible to a cold or a cough. The most crucial thing you can do is to pay attention to your personal hygiene and routinely wash your hands.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Today is likely to provide you with a situation where giving in to your partner's demands rather than standing your ground makes more sense. You and your partner are fighting over a trivial matter that is much more significant to them than it is to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 405320

