Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Don't lose confidence

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you always know how to put your priorities and concern forward in the most assertive way. You have a compassionate soul and at times you get overworked for your being too liberal and most of the time available quality. You also possess an incomparable discernment that other signs of the zodiac lack. Today, a good lucky day with everything going in your favour is predicted on the cards. You are advised to make the most of it in the best possible way. However, don't lose your confidence on the go and follow an optimistic approach in whatever you take up today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Some great financial deals wait for you as the day will proceed. You will be proposed with a new opportunity to expand your current line of business. People who have invested money in the share market will also make good profits.

Sagittarius Family Today

Things are not so well on your domestic front. Your family members might want to have your care and affection and because of your tight work schedule, it can become a matter of concern. You are advised to take some time out and be with them at least at diner time.

Sagittarius Career Today

You will be occupied till late in the office and would be expected to complete a few tasks before the deadline time. But deal with all of this with your highly optimistic approach and by the end of the day, all will be cleared. Don't be a work paranoid though.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

Health-wise it is going to be satisfactory where nothing unusual is predicted. However, don't neglect or avoid your workout regime because of your busy schedule. You must understand that health is your true wealth. Meditating a little in the evening will help you to gain focus and clarity.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It seems to be an okay day as far as your love life is concerned. You may feel blessed to be in a relationship with your partner, for he/she may make you feel loved and pampered at a different level today. You shall feel grateful and take your relationship concerns seriously.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026