Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Be ready to be overwhelmed

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The world doesn't get the wrong you! Keep doing the things as you trust in the supreme law of karma. The scales are about to tip in your favour. Shut those voices out, dear. Engage in a conversation with the long-forgotten part of your soul. Healing is an inner journey. Relying on somebody outside to guide you towards the light will only get you so far. Freedom is your core and core is your freedom. The answers, you have been searching the world for, lie in self–exploration. Believe in your intuitions and trust your decisions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

The multiplied profit is what you are going to get today. Be ready to be overwhelmed with joy. Your patience and belief are finally showing the results now. It may be a little late for the good results to reach but not too late to mend things. A very good time to invest.

Sagittarius Family Today

Remember you are free to say no whenever you feel so. Be honest about your feelings with the ones you are attached to. Pretending that you don't exist or feel bad is seldom the answer, give your family the chance to know the real you. If they understand your anger, they surely will get your pain. That is what a family is for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Career Today

You are far too old for the guessing game. Doing something that does not fit your moral conduct is what is making you feel uncomfortable and unsettled. Using violent communication made you the villain today. Try to understand the perspective of the other calmly and don't act all vulnerable.

Sagittarius Health Today

A body full of nutrients and energies is your condition for the day. If you lack somewhere, it's determination and confidence that are making you feel low not the health conditions. The goddess of health is sitting next to you providing you with ample energy and good health. Use it wisely and for the good.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Making the right choice is everything. Give the deserving one a chance and you may love the cosmic connection between the two of you. You are going to get plenty of reasons to be surprised for the good things to happen in love life and experience an all-new feeling you never had before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026