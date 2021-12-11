Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Love birds may rejoice

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are ever enthusiastic and usually get excited about even simpleton things. Sagittarians are always happy to help. They are always one step ahead in reaching out to others. They are chirpy, reasonable, communicative and adaptable individuals. Sagittarians have a passion for art. They love to read storybooks and narrate them to their friends. Their curious mindset and carefree attitude make them special in their own way. Most of them value their home immensely! A lot of fun is waiting for you at your home, so do not be late to get home today. Some of you may have a surprise picnic to participate in along with your friends or colleagues. Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into individual aspects of life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Good! You may fetch greater than what is to be expected. This is your day to open up new shops. Loans for spreading out the branches of the stores may be permitted on this Lucky day.

Sagittarius Family Today

A delicious meal is waiting to be served to you. You could feel overridden by your work, but the affection you receive from your dear ones will set you free.

Sagittarius Career Today

Professionals may not have an easy day as your stars suggest a tough time in the workplace. The interview that you might have to attend may end up well.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your overall health looks average but you may be worried about the health of those linked with you. Stars require you to play a role of a motivator today and help someone not doing well emotionally. Make sure you lend a helping hand as and when required.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Newly wedded couples may find beautiful moments to cherish. Love birds may get blessed by your parents; you may rejoice!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

