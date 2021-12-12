Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Invest in a promising stock, plan a date

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you are a highly adventurous, travel freak and freedom lover personality and nobody in the world can dare to keep you in the bounds of this world. You are fair-minded and cannot stand situations wherein injustice is being prevailed. Therefore, today, Sagittarius, you are advised to keep control of your overpowering freedom-loving quality and be in tune with the day's plan for you. Don't spend too much time fighting for what is right and what is wrong.

Sagittarius Finance Today

If you have been investing in the stock market for a long time, now is the right time to reap benefits by stabilizing and uplifting your portfolio. Also, you are recommended to invest in a promising stock as it can bring in good returns.

Sagittarius Family Today

For all you Sagittarius signs, today is a great day to plan out some good time with your family members. Enjoy a day out in nature and click some memorable pictures together to cherish in the future.

Sagittarius Career Today

It seems to be a promising day for you career-wise. You can get to explore leadership opportunities at the work front in the absence of your boss. Students will be rewarded with good marks.

Sagittarius Health Today

You might experience some pain in the back today. Therefore, avoid sitting in the same position for a long time. Do some stretch exercises, yoga for the proper movement of every muscle in the body. Also, take equal care of your mental health and meditate to gain some clarity.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Make sure you spare some time out to reciprocate their efforts to your partner or spouse. Don't neglect the small constant efforts that they put into your relationship to make it interesting and going. You can also surprise them by planning a date well in advance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

