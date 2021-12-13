Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 13: Obstacles are foreseen on the love front
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 13: Obstacles are foreseen on the love front

Dear Sagittarius, some good property deals may come your way, you should think about investing at this point in time. Some obstacles are foreseen on the love front, so be patient with your spouse or partner. What else is there to reveal? Read ahead!
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 13: Obstacles are foreseen on the love front
Published on Dec 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik, Delhi

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is going to be an exciting day, you just need to be cautious on the health front. You have been putting efforts to shine on the professional front or take your business to the next level, but avoiding health issues or not taking care of health may cost you a lot. Try to take some time off from your busy work schedule to relax your mind and body.

Going out on a leisure trip with loved ones or best friends can be relaxing and rejuvenating. Some good property deals may come your way, you should think about investing at this point in time. Some obstacles are foreseen on the love front, so be patient with your spouse or partner.

What else is there to reveal? Read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition and now you have enough to invest in property or buy your dream home. Some may splurge on the decoration of home or office.

Sagittarius Family Today

This is going to be a fun day on the family front. You may plan a short or long trip with loved ones and enjoy it to the fullest. Some family members may seek your guidance on something important, so be available for them.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your consistent efforts or excellent performance on the professional front may get you recognition and rewards. A new business may take off and start reaping benefits for you, so enjoy your professional growth.

Sagittarius Health Today

Those who have been neglecting their health for long should be cautious now. It's high time to ditch the junk food and start exercising. Joining a fitness program may help you a lot.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is not a good day on the love front, so keep all your excitement, expectations and plans at bay. You may have to deal with the mood swings of your spouse, so be calm and patient for a while.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sagittarius horoscope sagittarius daily horoscope horoscope today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP