Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Dec 27: Keep your financial secrets safe

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your charm and equable nature are likely to win the day for you. Use these to your advantage to have things your way. Be assertive about your desire for bigger and better experiences in your career, love or other key areas of your life. It's time to say yes to more of everything. You would be in the right frame of mind to tackle anything complicated. Set the intention to make it happen, one small step at a time and you'll be amazed by how quickly things fall into place. You could participate in religious functions and enjoy the peacefulness it may bring. Students will be able to overcome obstacles in their studies. A short trip is indicated for some which will provide you additional exposure. Any investment decision relating to real estate should be postponed.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You are advised to reassess your savings and take decisions as per available resources. Do not trust anyone blindly and keep your financial secrets safe, else you may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation. Gain through stock investment is also indicated.

Sagittarius Family Today

A family elder may need to be tackled tactfully if you want to retain domestic peace today. Home and family responsibilities may take a toll on you as the schedule may remain packed. Don't worry someone may lend a helping hand soon.

Sagittarius Career Today

You could be shortlisted or tapped on the shoulder for some recognition or even a prestigious award. It is an excellent time to ask for a raise. Make a list of your accomplishments or even your win over some difficult problems. The positive outcome indicated.

Sagittarius Health Today

Recreational activities may prove to be highly beneficial for your health and fitness. You are likely to recover from a long illness by strict monitoring of your diet and medication. Expert tips to lose weight may bring results.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your spouse is likely to remain cooperative and committed to your goals. Eligible natives are likely to come across suitable proposals. It's time for you to leave some hurt in the past and begin a new relationship era.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

