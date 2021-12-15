Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 15: Take care of health!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you hesitate before making a choice don’t chose any. You are strong, proud, noble and brave; you are a hero to those whom you love. Some wise man once said that if life hands you a lemon you should not hesitate to make lemonade. If others can, you too can! All you need is to change your outlook from dark to bright by assuming only the best to happen this experience can give you a good chance to open up the doors of opportunities you have been waiting since long.

Sagittarius Finance Today

It seems a bright day with calm waters on the financial day. Don’t be too lazy to catch the fishes by the sea shore or you may end up having nothing to eat. It’s good to have a free lunch but remember your hard work is what can make you feel satisfied and earn a true buck.

Sagittarius Family Today

Its good to have the love, care and support of the loved ones. But remember being independent is important too. Staying in the well and believing it to be the world can prove to be a wrong decision when left out to handle the situation. You should know how to tackle things smartly and not be a burden to the loved ones.

Sagittarius Career Today

Oops! The clouds of uncertainty intrude into your workplace. There is no doubt that you have a lot on your plate but not getting the kick or lack of motivation is what is making it difficult for you to work. Feeling filled and boring is now showing up. Your formalities in work are reflecting high, get your mind straight or you can face a huge blow.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may feel a little low due to stress, especially around areas of back. Having frozen shoulder, or cervical pain is the result for lack of exercises. Pay attention to your health routine, practice yoga poses to relieve the pain.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Love and trust are synonymous – one can’t exist without the other. Your understanding of the pattern gives you clarity on what need to be ignored, managed or shifted. And yes, this is what may make your partner go nuts for you. The level of understanding and telepathy, talking about the real stuff is making you feel celebrated and loved. Keep finding ways to make things more fun and loving and things might continue to go well.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

