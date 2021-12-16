Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 16: Grab your opportunities

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today is likely to be a challenging day for you. You may have to put your best foot forward to tackle these and move past tough times. You may get to reconnect with old friends, who are likely to bring joy to your life; spending time in their company may rejuvenate you. Plans of disposing of your property are likely to materialize and you may find a suitable buyer, who may be willing to shell out expected profits. Students need to do more than just perform well in exams on the academic front. Now is the right time to visit a tourist destination for some fun and frolic.

Sagittarius Finance Today

There is likely to be a sudden increase in your expenses, which may put you in a stressful situation. To prevent yourself from struggling to make ends meet, it is best that you save for emergencies right now. Small gains are foreseen for some.

Sagittarius Family Today

A suitable marriage proposal for a youngster in the family may be finalized soon, filling your domestic atmosphere with happiness and cheer. Your children may make you proud with their achievements on their academic front.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, assignments are likely to pile up as new projects start to pour in steadily. You may have to keep up with the pace or you are likely to lag. This may hamper your chances of promotion and increment.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health is likely to show signs of recovery. Today is the right time to focus on your energy chakras and improve your state of mind. Eating right and practising calming techniques may help you remain fit and gain inner peace.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Some of you are likely to enter into a new romantic phase. You need to give time to your new relationship to blossom. Your partner may gradually understand your feelings and reciprocate, thus bringing intimacy to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

