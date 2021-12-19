Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 19: Luck will follow you
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 19: Luck will follow you

Dear Sagittarius, start planning your future moves in advance as countless prospects are foreseen, which may require you to act swiftly.
Your way of working may stand out due to it.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

Today, your creativity may be at its peak and you may want to make the most of it in all aspects of your life. Your way of working may stand out due to it. You are likely to reach out to people in their time of need, which may make you more accessible to them. Your popularity may be on the rise on the social front. Your willingness to venture into rough seas may bring more and more opportunities to your doorsteps. Choose from them after much required careful reasoning. Your wisdom may help you overcome difficult situations. Luck shall follow you wherever you go. Start planning your future moves in advance as countless prospects are foreseen, which may require you to act swiftly. Pending matters related to the property are likely to be concluded on a very positive note. 

Sagittarius Finance Today 

On the economic front, you may have to pay attention to the changing market trends to earn profits from the business. Any dubious dealings must be carefully discussed with experts before making a financial commitment to avoid losses. 

Sagittarius Family Today 

On your domestic front, your family may stand by you like a rock in tough times. Parents and children may demand your time, which luckily, you may be able to provide. Your sense of humour may keep everyone entertained. 

Sagittarius Career Today 

Your professional life is likely to soar higher than you expected and you may emerge a winner on your work front. Your commitment to your work may impress your bosses, who are likely to give you a commanding position soon.

Sagittarius Health Today 

Bringing a few changes in your diet plans is likely to show its positive effects on your overall wellbeing. A healthier meal plan and rigorous exercises, which include cycling and working out, are needed to get back in shape. 

Sagittarius Love Life Today 

You may be unable to give enough time to your beloved, which is likely to upset them. This could create rifts in the relationship. Mend the ties and plan fun activities together to save the relationship from falling apart. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Light Yellow 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology sun signs sagittarius horoscope sagittarius
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP