Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 24: Enjoy a cheerful aura at home

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is a good day, so enjoy it to the fullest. You feel energetic, powerful and ready to achieve your goals on the academic or career front. Some may generate wealth from multiple sources. Some may be busy acquiring a lot of knowledge about financial management and finding out some good investment options.

Your wise investments in the past may ensure financial security and keep your bank balance brimming. You may also come across some financial schemes today. Those who have been neglecting all kinds of relationships for a long time due to work pressure may find time to spend with kids or your spouse.

What else is there to discover more about this day? Read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is an excellent day on the financial front. You may make some wise decisions associated with the stock market or trading. Some good property deals are on the cards.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are going to experience complete bliss on the domestic front. Unmarried people may get desired proposals and get married soon. You may get a chance to enjoy peaceful surroundings and a cheerful aura at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

Try to be polite at work as you may hurt the ego of someone on the professional front. It is a good idea to concentrate on your work and try to finish all the pending tasks. If you want to enjoy working conditions smoothly, take the required precautions.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may be full of energy, but try to control your anger in order to maintain your energy level throughout the day. You should avoid dust or allergens if you have respiratory or issues like asthma.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a good time for both married and unmarried couples. Your spouse may support your ideas and pamper you. An evening out is on the cards, so enjoy a great time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026