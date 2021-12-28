Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 28: Imbalances in domestic life

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Bold is another name given to Sagittarius. Sagittarius are considered as king of hearts as they know to respect all the people and play a role of equality as a sign of humanity. Some of you are excellent storytellers and can light up any room with their exhilarating tales and infectious laughter. Sagittarius are the comedians of the zodiac and they fuse all their conversations with wit and no bullshit or bluntness.

Dear Sagittarius, Your planets are in your favour so you can plan a business or leisure trip today. Hold your heart and feel the uniqueness present within you. Although it does not seem that this day could be great, there could be moments to appretiate about living in. Your romantic life could leap into some adversities, so be watchful towards your partner’s emotions. Now let us move ahead with other aspects of life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

This seems to be a great day to barge into equity and shares. Real estate brokers may have to be slightly sensitive while dealing with your clients as you do not want to lose the deal.

Sagittarius Family Today

Sagittarians are advised to watch out before swirling their toungue as the family atmosphere may not be pleasant during this time. People having cold wars going on with siblings may find an opportunity to rejuveniate your bonds.

Sagittarius Career Today

People waiting to crack entrance exam of your Masters’ course seem to be lucky today. Homemakers may have to face too many household burden.

Sagittarius Health Today

The headaches and body pain some of you are suffering could have their roots in exhaustion. Sagittarians may have to pay some attention to your health front today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Oops! Today something may go wrong in your love life. Your partner may not like your spying behaviour. You may have to realize that boundaries are the sign of a healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

