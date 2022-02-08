Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Feb 08: Spend quality time with friends

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

New opportunities are likely to knock on your door today. You may find yourself in a very comfortable position in your career and personal life with your astute choices. You may remain energetic throughout the day and you may feel more confident and enthusiastic about achieving your goals. Don’t be afraid to try out something new and follow your passions. Even an unconventional approach may work in your favor. Spend quality time with friends and relatives and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. You may also attain prominence on the social front. Educational opportunities are likely to be ample and the students who are preparing for competitive exams are likely to find success. An impulsive act could put your travel plans in jeopardy. Stick to your itinerary to enjoy your vacations. You will be able to successful close the property deal you have been negotiating on lucrative terms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

The inflow of money is likely to be good and you are likely to receive financial support from your family or close relatives. You may get an opportunity to make extra money through some creative skill of yours. Insurance-related investments would also yield more income.

Sagittarius Family Today

Take the time to tell the people in your life how much you care and how essential they are to your happiness today. It is an auspicious day to organize a wedding or religious ceremony in your house.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to work hard to receive appreciation and validation for your efforts. You are advised to try and improve your skills. Remain alert against those trying to tarnish your image at workplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

Pay attention to increasing your mental strength. By meditating, you should have a clear view of all you are capable of achieving. Those on a weight loss regimen may get encouraging results.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your relationship with your partner is likely to improve and you may experience more warmth and love in your relationship. Those looking to settle down may find the match approved by family very compatible.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026