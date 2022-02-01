Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 1: Focus on your interests

Dear Sagittarius, today you are likely to focus more on your interests, which in turn, may yield best results for you.
Tangled property issues may be sorted out with ease.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

Today, you are likely to focus more on your interests, which in turn, may yield best results for you. A changed viewpoint towards things that you did wrong in the past may enhance your understanding of the subject and make you receptive to newer ideas. You are likely to stay ahead of your rivals as situations start to go in your favour. You may get enough time to rest and relax, which is likely to refresh you and fill you up with a renewed sense of energy. Positive thoughts may occupy your mind, giving you a fresh start to try different tasks. Even though they may be tough to accomplish, you may still do it to prove yourself worthy. Students are likely to make their loved ones proud with their achievements. Tangled property issues may be sorted out with ease. 

 

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you may have to be careful of your spending as losses are foreseen. You may not receive a huge amount loaned to someone. Planning a budget may help you manage your finances and expenses properly. 

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, the day promises to be fun. An outing with your loved ones may cheer everyone up. For some, shifting into your new home may give you a chance to enjoy the small joys of being a close-knit family.

 

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, several job opportunities may be presented to you, which are likely to bring a better pay package and a higher rank along with them. Considering them wisely may give a boost to your flourishing career.

 

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, you may see fluctuations today. You are likely to experience shortness of breath frequently as a new fitness training exercise may exhaust you. Take things slowly to relax your body and recover well. 

 

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your love life may take a backseat as you both may be busy in your routine. This may give rise to conflicts and situations are likely to get out of hand. Reassess the problems and make efforts to bring peace in the relationship. 

 

Lucky Number: 15 

Lucky Colour: Sea Green 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

