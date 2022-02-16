Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 16: Tough day for those in love
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 16: Tough day for those in love

Dear Sagittarius, today may be a tough day for those in a long-distance relationship. Today seems to be designed for you to make the best of everything life has to offer to you.
Travel may be satisfactory for some.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

 

This will be a favorable day for you as your social connections are likely to flourish which may help you reap professional gains and stronger interpersonal ties. You may not only witness success and fame, but will also succeed in consolidating your position. You are a vivacious being and you should be flaunting it. Today seems to be designed for you to make the best of everything life has to offer to you. Enjoy time with friends, family and coworkers.  Travel may be satisfactory for some. Employees may receive a great opportunity to go an interesting work trip but may not get to enjoy the location due to constantly busy schedule of meetings. You have taken some good decisions in the past with respect to property. People may come up to you to make decisions for them for purchasing real estate. Giving only generic advice may be better lest they blame you for some problems in future.

 

Sagittarius Finance Today 

 

Why don’t you avoid all purchases today and put the amount saved in your bank? Keep a control on your expenses and save for the rainy day. Children may need some school equipment that may be a bit outside your budget.

 

Sagittarius Family Today 

 

There is nothing more comfortable than a happy atmosphere at home. All troubles vanish in the serenity of your home. Domestic bliss may prevail and encourage you to became a better person.

 

Sagittarius Career Today 

 

Self-employed people may receive excellent feedback from customers and investors and get new opportunities that help upgrade their skills and venture out in other areas. This may also attract considerable income and comfortable days.

 

Sagittarius Health Today 

 

Health should be your prime responsibility today, Sagittarius. Those feeling under the weather should rest and consume warm, fresh-cooked meals. Older generations may need support of family members to get by the day.

 

Sagittarius Love Life Today 

 

Today may be a tough day for those in a long-distance relationship. Do not give in to wrong guesses or misunderstandings, if any doubts persist, it’s better to talk it out with the partner then to loom over it and create wild scenarios in your head.

 

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

