Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 17: Find out your predictions on career

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is going to be an average day; you might face some issues on the family front. Some unplanned trips or a day out with friends may relax your mind and give you time to ready to handle the stress of personal life. Homemakers may find it boring to perform same duties or complete daily activities without taking any break. Some disappointing news about younger in family may ruin your mood, but things may be sorted out soon.

If you have any issue with any family member, you should figure out a way to wipe out the differences and lead a normal life with loved ones. Those who have been trying hard to achieve professional goals, they may get success soon.

How have stars planned your day? Find out below!

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may try to take pleasure from the beautiful things of life and splurge on luxurious items. Some may buy an expensive vehicle.

Sagittarius Family Today

This is not a good day on the family front. You may upset your parents or spouse by discussing something. Kids may be a bit more demanding.

Sagittarius Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. Your time management skills and smart approaches may allow you to complete all important tasks on time and handle a lot of work pressure with ease.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may feel healthy and energetic today. An unplanned adventurous trip may turn out wonderful and help you get refreshed and rejuvenated. Some may get miraculous results from an alternative home remedy to cure a minor health issue.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and you may explore new ways to add on to the pleasure. You may take your boundless love to the next level as now you feel confident about the bond of love you share with your partner or lover

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026