Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 18: You need a break

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You need to take care of all the little details even if they seem totally inconsequential today. It should be a day of careful planning and treading lightly to save yourself the blushes. If you are feeling overwhelming from the day's energy, positive though it may be, take a break enjoy some quiet moments. Schedule a respite for some long overdue entertainment. You need to work out exactly what is required from you to overcome the obstacles facing you today or whether it's advisable to avoid them altogether. Voice your concerns and listen to ideas offered. A different approach may also work in your favor. Real estate dealing may also yield good results. Documentation part has to be taken care of. New land purchased today can multiply manifolds in near future. Buying assets to be used for business purpose will be a great idea. Adventurous trips may bring some thrilling moments and memories.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial position will get stronger today. You are likely to earn money from more than one source today. You may also succeed in clearing all your old debts. Good news from overseas regarding monetary gains is foreseen for some.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family will be very happy with you and extend all the support you need. Your jovial and supporting attitude will win you admirations from your relatives and close friends. Those in joint family may celebrate an occasion in a grand way.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are advised to curb your aggression and stay calm while interacting with people at work to stay in the good books of your boss. You are advised to work hard and be attentive and alert towards your work.

Sagittarius Health Today

You will have to be regular with your exercise regimen to stay fit and fine. Try to avoid eating oily and spice food today to aid your digestion. It is a good time to explore the spiritual dimensions of your personality and involve yourself with social service.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today is your lucky day in love as relations with your spouse will get better and mutual support will be evident. You may get to meet your dream person unexpectedly in a social do. So put your best foot forward today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026