Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 2:The day seems favourable

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is going to be a moderate day and you may perform well on the academic and career front. Your superiors or boss may notice your efforts and your innovative solutions and ideas may impress them. This is a favorable day and it’s your time to shine on the career front. Those who have been appearing in interviews or trying hard to get selected in top companies, they may get lucky soon.

Your good health and active mind may allow you to execute your long pending trip plans. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the love front, you may enjoy a good time with your lover or spouse. Newlywed couples may find it easy to opt for changes.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front and you may go on long vacations or trip. You may spend on pampering yourself or fulfil your wishes. Some may buy luxurious items.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Family Today

This is not a favorable day on the family front. You may hurt someone with your rude behavior, try to be calm and let go of what you cannot change or control.

Sagittarius Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front and things may be quite interesting at work. You may get chance to show your true potential and skills to make things work.

Sagittarius Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. An alternate home remedy may work wonders and help you get rid of a prolonged health issue. You may join swimming or driving classes and try to be punctual.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a good day on the love front. Those who are singles may meet new people and find someone special. Some may tie a knot or take their relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 3Lucky Color: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026