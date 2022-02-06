Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for February 6: Wait for surprise on career front

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, your day may be quite eventful as you push your boundaries to achieve your set targets. You are likely to fulfil your dreams in a big way and leave no stone unturned to make the most of it. The outcome of your hard work is likely to go beyond your expectations, bringing you happiness, satisfaction and peace of mind. You may be charged with energy to accomplish your goals. Nothing can come in your way to stop you from moving ahead today. Your leadership qualities are likely to help you succeed in all your endeavours. Students appearing in competitive exams may excel with flying colours. Legal issues in property dealings may pose problems for you later on. Travelling can be relaxing, but may also turn out to be a costly affair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Past investments in stocks and speculative activities may keep money flowing in from all quadrants. You may make good profits from the stock market. Foreign contacts are likely to help you expand your business overseas.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, not keeping your promise to your loved ones may ruin the harmonious atmosphere. Family members may demand your attention. Spending time with young and old alike is likely to restore peace at home.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional know-how is likely to help you sail through on your career front with ease. Colleagues may lend a helping hand in times of need. Your bosses may be impressed with your dedication and commitment.

Sagittarius Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the health front, your dietary disorders may start to improve, which may bring change in your wellbeing. Jogging may prove beneficial. However, overdoing any activity is likely to cause trouble in the long run.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, some of you may have to face a temporary separation from your beloved. Youngsters may find it difficult to adjust with their new partner. Take your time to know each other well before making a commitment.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026