Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 12: A good day for everyone

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you value freedom more than anything. You don't want to feel bound to time, situations or people. You have this tendency to be ready for any adventure life might throw at you. Your fire element makes you a very attractive individual. You have this ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

Sagittarius Finance today

Those who are in the job, they may get better working opportunities with greater pay coming their way. You may get additional goodies from the client as well. Businesspersons may additionally anticipate many desirable commercial deals and offers. There are possibilities knocking on their door. A buddy may additionally offer you monetary assistance.

Sagittarius Family today

Dear Saggi, you are afraid of sharing thoughts with your parents today. You need more courage to tell them about your dreams. Your parents may overreact at first but they will understand later. Some of you may get full support from their parents.

Sagittarius Career today

Some of you may get the opportunity to work in a big firm today. Sagittarius freelancers can expect to sign a long-term project, and business owners will get the good order tonight. Overall, the day will be really good for everyone.

Sagittarius Health today

You are likely to have seasonal cold and allergies today. Try not to expose much in the open air today. Also, avoid drinking today, it may affect your health too. Plan a gym or go for yoga. Elder people can opt for brisk walks too.

Sagittarius Love life today

Your partner is suffering from anxiety issues, you may become a victim of her/his anger today. This may lead to a dramatic argument and things can go wrong between you both. Singles are advised to not propose today, you may get a denial as the stars are not in your favor today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026