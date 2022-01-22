Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 22: Time to fight harder

Sagittarius ( Nov 23 - Dec 21)

You’re generous and giving but it’s important to prioritise yourself too. Don’t commit without thinking because you’ll end up not being able to deliver. Just take it slow and enjoy the ride. Use that great sense of humour that you’re blessed with to bring in positivity and laughter all around.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

Now would be a good time to start focusing on your health. Take time out to remain fit and don’t ignore it for too long. Remember, a healthy body and mind will take you to greater heights.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Ask yourself what mistake you’ve made to face these financial consequences. Times are difficult but you shouldn't lose hope. You should have faith and take cautious steps in order to not repeat the mistakes you’d made in the past. Be responsible with your money and spend it only on what’s absolutely necessary. Tough times don't last.

Sagittarius Career Today

You’ve come very far and have put in a lot of effort to achieve success. Not seeing the desired results can be frustrating, but don’t give up. Fight harder. Make people realise your worth. Success might come to you in the form of small victories and gains, don’t ignore these and take them for granted. Celebrate the smallest win and wait for the bigger brighter picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Family Today

Try to avoid arguments that are baseless. Keep your temper in control because you don't want to blurt things that you’ll end regretting. Practice patience and try not to get irritated at small things. If there’s something that’s bothering you, speak up, communicate.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Relationships need a little effort. You need to remember that it is a two-way street. If you haven’t spent time with your partner lately, try and do so. It’ll help you reignite the spark. Understand their problems and work together to find a solution.

For singles, try to stay lowkey and focus on yourself till you sense that the other person is interested too.

Lucky Number: 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026