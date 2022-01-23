Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 23: Luck will side with you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Make hay while the sun shines. Luck and opportunity is both on your side today. You may have a lively start to the day as you could receive fresh opportunities to further your career and finances. Be bold and proactive. You may be able to find various avenues of advancement. During the end of the day, you are likely to gain strength and stability in your endeavors. As a perfectionist, you want to achieve the most in every field. Success may follow you everywhere today but avoid letting it go to your head. If you have been looking to buy a new home or new land, try to put it on hold as there may be some delays. These are not daily dealings but rather lifetime opportunities and these decisions need to be taken very carefully. Some business trips are also seen today, and these can be very crucial for the growth of your business, so don’t delay

Sagittarius Finance Today

You could face unwanted expenditure which can lead to financial difficulty, so pay attention to your spending. Avoid investing in any quick income-generating offers or schemes as it may turn out to be counter-productive.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the personal front, your relationship with your children is likely to improve and strengthen. You should remain grateful to your family and friends who supported you in your difficult time and should make extra efforts to keep them happy. A small get-together may strengthen your bond with your well-wishers.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are likely to spend more time on office work due to increased work load which may not go unnoticed by your seniors. You could meet influential people and develop new contacts that would help you professionally. Your career could go into overdrive as well.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are required to be vigilant regarding your health as your immunity is likely to remain weak. It's better to listen to the signals from your body and take a short rest rather than push yourself too hard. Avoid eating outside food and stay away from pollution and dust.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the personal front, your relationship with your spouse may need attention. Your personal life may continue to test you and you are advised to maintain cordial relations with your spouse. Unmarried couples may also experience some misunderstandings which is likely to affect their relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

