Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 8: Stay strong!

Sagittarius (Nov 22–Dec 21)Hey Sagittarius, is pressure pushing you and making you feel less independent than you want yourself to be? Being Sagittarius, independence and freedom are important for you to feel fulfilled. You are at a road where you need to decide before bursting with anger and frustrations. You want to work and be there for others. But you are also being called to think of all pros and cons before making decisions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health TodayDear Sagittarius, due to your hectic schedules and less concern about your health you may feel weak the entire day and still think to go to work. Some of the Sags need to adopt some good habits like Yoga, Zumba, a healthy diet etc. to uplift your mood and health.

Sagittarius Finance TodayYou may also have a desirable financial situation. You are suggested to be careful in case you are making plans to loan your cash to a person. You might also blow up your financial savings in adorning your property. You may additionally get income with the aid of selling any of your houses.

Sagittarius Career TodayThis goes to be a positive day on the professional front. Some may additionally anticipate getting a promotion or increase in paintings. Your capabilities may be highlighted these days and can make sure your achievements are in whatever you do today on the professional or business front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Family TodayYour domestic front can be pretty unpredictable for the day. You might upset your close relatives with your harsh behavior. However, situations are probably to improve soon as you're making up efforts for your family on a surprise holiday. Things will be fine after today.

Sagittarius Love Life TodayYour love front is not in much favor, you may feel alone the entire day. Your partner is busy with work while you are seeking to plan a date. Your mood swings can ruin the evening and most of you experience break-up as well.

Lucky Number: 8Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026