Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Keep a check on your expenses!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you may expect the best in everything you do you are likely to make efforts to make that possible. Your generosity and your nature to always help those that are in need may find appreciation from all quarters on the social front. You may be valued for your sincerity and your intellect, which is one of your strongest traits. People may depend on you for advice. Your go-getting attitude may fetch you friends. Your arrogance may get in the way of your relationships. Property-related matters may land in legal trouble, which you may have to sort out patiently. Students may perform to the best of their abilities. Travelling may bring joy and also rejuvenate you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Past investments in stocks and speculative activities, may keep money flowing in, bringing profits. However, you need to keep your expenses in check or it is likely to upset the monthly budget and leave you in doldrums on the financial front.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may not be able to keep your promise of going on a short trip with family, which may disrupt the peace at home. You may not be able to make time for your loved ones as hectic work schedules may deny you the pleasure.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are likely to use your professional know-how to your advantage to stay ahead of your colleagues in a competitive work environment. This may not just satisfy you but your bosses are also likely to be impressed with your performance. A bonus could be on the cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, your dietary disorders may start to improve and it is likely to bring change in your overall wellbeing. You may attain mental peace through yoga and meditation techniques. Jogging may prove beneficial.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those who went through heartbreak recently may soon find someone special in their life to heal it. A long-lasting bond with them is on the cards. Nurture your romantic relationship, which could lead you towards marital bliss.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Chocolate

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026