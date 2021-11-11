Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 11: An unpredictable day awaits

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

If you are a Sagittarian, consider yourself the luckiest people in the world. Big spirited and open-hearted Sagittarians are born natural leaders who go after what they want regardless of what other people think of them. Sagittarius loves solo traveling and adventure activities. Sagittarians are level headed, smart and intelligent. They are able to see the possibilities and take the risk. You will travel by train. So, today you will be busy making all the preparations for your safe travel. You will also go shopping for some utilities. While you may strongly believe that your emotions are what make you a better human than most others, which is true, you also need to remind yourself that decisions taken under the influence of emotions may not always be the wisest decision they make in life.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You will have a strong desire to go on leisure trip, but you must also remain practical while planning it, else you may end up spending more money that can be justified. The stars are telling you not to stand as a surety for anyone this year, which can make you feel difficult to handle. There is also a good possibility that you would have to make some progress in your money-making exercise.

Sagittarius Family Today

It is time to make a to-do list and mark all the things you want to try on your trip. It will be a trip with your partner or family. And you are going to have a blast out there.

Sagittarius Career Today

You have recently cracked a big deal with a client. This will be a great advantage to your company or business. You have made your fellow workers proud with your presence of mind and way of dealing with stressful situations.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may want to completely change your dietary pattern today. In a drastic move, you may decide to go vegan!! Or you may develop a sudden liking of simple home cooked dishes of fresh fruits, veggies and fish.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

It has been a long time since you last had dinner with each other. All these things have created a rift between you two. All you need to do and listen to each other and understand your viewpoints. Then everything will be back to normal.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

