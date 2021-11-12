Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 12:

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are soft and caring by nature. They keep their surroundings happy. They like to perform a task on their own and do not wait to be informed. They are sensitive by heart and can be easily hurt by the actions of others, thus they take quite a lot of time to move on. They do not sugar coat things just to have a good place in other people’s heart. Instead, they shoot things directly so as to be genuinely of some help to others. Sagittarians are on the right track as far as your investments are considered. Today your property deal may fetch you a great amount. Only not so exciting thing in your day could be with travelling, so stay home and stay safe Sagittarians.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Good day for Sagittarians, you may be able to close deals and win the heart of your boss. Some of you may receive an arrear or a bonus from your organization.

Sagittarius Family Today

You could be approached for help from a distant cousin, lend your hand as far as possible and make yourself available. A birthday surprise could be waiting for you if you were born on this date.

Sagittarius Career Today

All the efforts that you have put in, on the long Business trip may fetch you a positive result. People in the entertainment industry may find a setback in your career.

Sagittarius Health Today

A healthy life is in favor of you. You can try exploring new ways to keep your body healthy either with diet rich in protein or different forms of exercise like yoga or aerobics. Do not miss out on the healthy home cooked food however busy you are.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You are likely to feel loved today, small things done with care and concern for you might make you smile and make your day set with positive attitude.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

