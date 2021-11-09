Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 9: What a great day!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius are optimists, they make a good visionary. They always are full of hopes for good things to happen, irrespective of however worst a situation they are in. This positive attitude of Sagittarians will keep them happy in life. Just like a Lion, the king of the jungle, you are self-confident and would love to be the centre of attraction. They are also honest people who are straightforward with their words. A great day it is going to be, Sagittarians! A day wherein you may be full of life, making a good amount of money and gathering assets! However, you need to be thoughtful while being at home as your stars do not look great on the domestic part of the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

It's a lucky day for Business people as you will have profits beyond your expectations. Today seems to be a fine day if you are planning to sell your property to liquidate your cash.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family front looks a little disturbed today. It would be better if you take some time to understand people at your home to strengthen your bond with them.

Sagittarius Career Today

For anyone whose business was affected due to the pandemic, you might see visible improvements as life is getting back to normal. Professional employees will also see steady growth and improvement along the way.

Sagittarius Health Today

There is nothing to worry about your health at all. You are likely to remain cheerful all day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your day towards the love front seems like the course of the day, rising like sunrise and as you move ahead in the day your day brightens up.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026