Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Keep a tab on expenses!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are free-spirited and your optimism towards life will help you conquer all the challenges. You value your independence and work towards self-improvement. You will have ample chances to fortify lasting relationships – be it in your love life or work life. You will experience stability in things you do and you will get time to relax after a tiring day's work. You will be open to possibilities, which may seem impossible to achieve at first but will be practical and doable. You will be willing to assist those in need, which may bring you name and fame. You will be responsible for your life's choices, so choose sensibly. Follow your heart and stay on the right path.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You need to avoid investing your hard-earned money in dubious schemes as you are likely to incur financial losses. Keep a tab on your expenses. Some monetary gains from unexpected sources will stabilize your financial position.

Sagittarius Family Today

You will have to devote more time towards your family as your children and parents will demand your time and attention. You are likely to experience harmony and peace returning to your household after a period of stress.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, your seniors will appreciate your good work and efforts. Your suggestions are likely to be implemented at work, which may bring you recognition along with a fat paycheck!

Sagittarius Health Today

You will feel energetic and full of dynamism. Your health will remain fine and you will get rid of your past ailments. You are likely to benefit from naturopathy. Try mindfulness meditation to relax your mind.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

A weekend getaway with your romantic partner is on the cards today. Enjoy the wonderful moments in the company of your beloved, as your romantic relationship is likely to turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

