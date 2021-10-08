Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Cards predict good gains

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day will be full of opportunities and you will have to choose from them with confidence. Your pending tasks are likely to be completed within time. In your social circle, you will receive recognition for the charitable works that you have been doing over the past few years. A collective approach will be required to sort out problems that have been troubling you. New beginnings in life are foreseen, which will benefit you in the long run. You are likely to be practical, which will help you fulfil your personal commitments that required your attention for long. You will mould opportunities in your favour and benefit from them.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your short-term investments are likely to bring you good gains in the coming days and your monetary position is likely to improve. You will be able to repay your old debts with the surplus amount you receive from your home business.

Sagittarius Family Today

Those staying away from families for work, will long to meet their near and dear ones. Travelling to meet them is on the cards for you. Your relationship with your relatives might not be very amicable now; try to keep your calm.

Sagittarius Career Today

The day promises to be bright as far as your professional life is concerned. You will be praised for your careful and immediate handling of assigned tasks and valuable suggestions, which will bring profits to the organization.

Sagittarius Health Today

You are likely to enjoy mental peace with your regular practice of meditation and yoga. You will have to pay attention to the signs of your body to avoid aggravating any underlying ailments. Do not delay consulting a medical practitioner when the need arises.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those who are single and looking for a suitable mate will have to wait longer than expected to find a match. Those in love will have to struggle hard to reignite their passions and make their romantic relationship more intimate.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874