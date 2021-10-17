Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 17: Stay Cheerful

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are ruled by Jupiter which is suggestive of good luck and adventures on your way. They like to dream big and are optimistic about their future and would like to focus on their strengths; and are ever ready to work on their weaknesses. They are candid and honest. They do not like to sugar coat things to people. Sagittarius people are witty and have wicked sense of humor. Sagittarians don’t need several friends to be happy; they prefer quality over quantity and can be glad about having one friend who holds their back at times of need. Your overall day is going to be fruitful, wherein you hold a great chance to enjoy monetary benefits. Stay cheerful and hilarious just the way you like.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial front looks amazing today. Sagittarians are likely to fetch good returns from your FD! If you are a good blockchain analyst, then you may get started with cryptocurrencies. Although risky it certainly can fetch you a handsome amount.

Sagittarius Family Today

Lots of love will be showered by your folks. People who have shifted to the new town are likely to find a satisfying place of living. You might make new friends around.

Sagittarius Career Today

Sagittarians got to be a little careful with their new approach towards their goal. Any decision that you take is surely going to make a huge difference. It is advisable to approach a consultant before you come to a high-end conclusion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Health Today

Both your physical and mental health scores a 10/10 today. Henceforth you needn't be worried about enjoying chilled Ice-cream or cold cakes. But do not skip your daily dose of medicines.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Keep yourself buckled up for the immediate plans that may come up. Do ensure that you make the best out of the situation as it might frame a memorable day in your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026