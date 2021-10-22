Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 22: Don’t take impulsive decisions

Dear Sagittarius, do not take impulsive decisions in money matters and weigh every opportunity properly before investing your hard-earned money.
Empowering opportunities await you today.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

Empowering opportunities await you today. Don't hesitate any longer; it is a promising day to put some of your wild ideas into practice. Your enhanced creative abilities help you succeed, even if some of your ideas are outlandish and unconventional. So, enjoy this amazing moment in time and embrace the world with your heart wide open. Continue to work to balance the demands of work and home. It is also advised to get in touch with your own self-worth by investing in your appearance and making some determination about your strengths and weaknesses. It will serve you well in the long run. Students will need to move ahead in a planned manner and make a list of activities and tasks necessary for achieving their goals on priority today.

Sagittarius Finance Today 

Financially, your expenses are likely to rise, but you should not worry as they won't surpass your income. Do not take impulsive decisions in money matters and weigh every opportunity properly before investing your hard-earned money.

Sagittarius Family Today 

Your personal affairs will run smoothly thanks to your relaxed and open manner; bringing much contentment and peace. The day is going to be a favorable one if you or a member of your family desires to settle abroad.

Sagittarius Career Today 

On the work front, today you may feel that things are not working as per your plan. Due to this, you may feel demotivated today. Keep your chin up; maintain a low profile all day and prepare to bounce back strongly. 

Sagittarius Health Today 

Your health would remain good today and no ailments are foreseen. Physical changes will help in enhancing your appearances remarkably, go ahead and give it a try.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your prior commitments may need your attention but be sure to save some time for your significant other and the uplifting power of your relationship. If you are in a steady relationship, it is a good time to make it permanent. 

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

