Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 24: Remarkable change in sight

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you will see a remarkable change in yourself as you move closer to achieving your set targets. Your self-motivation will help you reach your goals and get better in all walks of life. Mark your words as they will be weighed by people who matter to you - your subordinates or your family members. Do not force your opinion on others as it will mar your interpersonal relationships. You are likely to expand your social circle, which will help promote your career in the long run. Students will excel in their exams and come out with flying colors. You can put your travel plans on hold, as now is not the right time to undertake a journey.

Sagittarius Finance Today

With your financial position now stronger than before, you will be able to clear off your outstanding debts. You are likely to consult an expert and weigh the pros and cons before you make a decision to invest surplus money in stocks.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are likely to experience regular family life as there will be no major changes in your routine domestic activities. Plan something creative and fun with your loved ones to add sparkle to the monotonous homely atmosphere.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your sincerity towards your work will be quite appreciated by your seniors and you are likely to be entrusted with more responsibilities on the professional front. Carrying them out well will bring you monetary benefits.

Sagittarius Health Today

You will not experience any change on your health front, except for some slight weather-induced allergies and an upset stomach. Medications will cure you. A massage session will help you calm your mind and relax your body.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your romantic partner, who had been two-timing behind your back, is likely to return to you. You will have to make up your mind and reach a conclusion on your romantic front to make a fresh start.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

