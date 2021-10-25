Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 25: Be more organized

Dear Sagittarius, you are much more efficient today. Try to manage your pending tasks perfectly. Practice meditation and be a bit more expressive to your partner.
Your good health will keep you active and occupied all day long in executing trip plans.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you will enjoy harmonious environments both at the professional and domestic front. It will be an exciting day on the love front too. Avoid sharing any private information with others. Your good health will keep you active and occupied all day long in executing trip plans. Elders may visit some spiritual places to maintain peace of mind.

Real estate agents will be able to earn good commissions and get new clients today. Some may plan hiking or camping with a partner. You may expect the arrival of a new guest on the domestic front, so be ready to enjoy a cheerful environment at home.

What else is there to unfold, read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

You need to spend some time doing market research before rushing blindly to invest your money in some lucrative deals. You need to evaluate your past investments in order to find out what you need to do better in order to reap benefits.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may not feel disappointed this time as your kids will make you feel proud by achieving something on a professional or academic front. Elders may pressurize you to get married.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today, you may judge your abilities to find out the right career path for yourself. You are much more efficient today and try to manage your pending tasks perfectly. You will feel enthusiastic and get enough time to get everything done on time.

Sagittarius Health Today

Those who have been feeling under the weather, they may get relief today. You will feel positive and not get affected by the circumstances. You are advised to practice meditation.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You should be a bit more expressive to your partner. Those who have been looking for a suitable marriage proposal for long, they may find someone of their stature and taste.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Saffron

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

