Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 30: A good expansion in business

 Dear Sagittarius , you are likely to experience changes in your thoughts and attitude towards life, which will pose questions relating to your life purpose.
Choose your battles wisely and avoid being too argumentative.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) 

You will be entering into a transformative phase of your life today. You are likely to experience changes in your thoughts and attitude towards life, which will pose questions relating to your life purpose. This will help you set your priorities right and focus on all things important. You will reap the fruits of your hard work done earlier and success will come to you for your endeavors. Constant arguments will not only adversely affect your well-being but also may earn you a bad name. Choose your battles wisely and avoid being too argumentative. In case you're planning to go overseas, you will be able to achieve success after overcoming minor obstacles. Invest in immovable assets only after a proper check, as there are indications of some loss. 

Sagittarius Finance Today 

The business will expand and yield good results. You will be able to stabilize your financial condition. Those in export and import related businesses are likely to make fresh investments that will turn out to be profitable in the long run.

Sagittarius Family Today 

There might be problems and misunderstandings among your family members. Make efforts to reunite your family. You are likely to receive some undesirable news and this may cause some concern for your family.

Sagittarius Career Today 

Professionally you've everything going for you. There will be immense increments in your productivity levels today and you will not have to struggle hard to achieve excellent results. Those in line for promotion or increment will get ahead of others and bag laurels.

Sagittarius Health Today 

Some of you may earn name and fame in the field of sports with your increased stamina and fitness level. Meditation will help calm you down and Yoga will help keep you healthy. So, go ahead and give it a try.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a terrific day in terms of forging new romantic relationships. But you will have to be subtle and thoughtful in your approach to make a favourable impression. Allow for plenty of improvement and progress in your love life as you get to meet your partner after long hiatus.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

