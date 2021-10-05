Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 5: Zodiac tip to buy a house
horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 5: Zodiac tip to buy a house

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:28 AM IST
You can expect good news on the family front.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius, this is an excellent day for you. Those who have been working hard to get a job in their dream companies may expect good news today. A new fitness regime will work wonders for some. 

New property deals may come your way, try to make decisions wisely. You can expect good news on the family front. Newly married couples will share a strong bond and develop an understanding of each other.

What else is there to make this day wonderful, read ahead!

Sagittarius Finance Today

Cash will flow in from your various income sources. Some may win a property case. If you are planning to buy a house, then wait a bit longer before investing money. Avoid lending money on a good will as it will not return anytime soon!

 

Sagittarius Family Today

Things will go perfect on the family front. You will successfully organize an event or party at home. A younger family member will make you feel proud by doing great on the academic front. A family relative can call up and check on you as a pleasant surprise.

RELATED STORIES

Sagittarius Career Today

You will achieve your business goals by reaching the target audience and client. Some may get client appreciation. Those who are in the creative field may get some good income opportunities.

Sagittarius Health Today

You will enjoy good health today, Sagittarian! Some will make changes in lifestyle and switch diets to get back in shape. Those who have been ailing for long may feel better now. Avoid taking too many supplements to build a dream physique – your persistence is likely to get you there where you desire to!

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You will have a great time with your lover or spouse. A romantic getaway is foreseen for some. It's a good day to open up to your partner and share your true feelings.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Bluish Green

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign sagittarius horoscope sagitarius astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 5: Creativity will win the day

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 5: Look how stars have planned the day

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 5: A surprising day awaits

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 5: Finance will be on favour
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP