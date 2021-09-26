Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 26: Focus on your work sphere!

Sagittarius

Those born under this sign are idealistic and freedom-loving, but can promise more than they can deliver. Today, your positive side will be quite apparent and make the day auspicious. If you have been neglecting your work sphere, it is time to focus on it once again.

Sagittarius Finance Today

A venture you have invested in is likely to do well and multiply your money manifold. Your property will continue to bring in rent and keep your bank balance in a happy state. Some of you are likely to win a bonus for meeting your professional targets.

Sagittarius Family Today

Today, your day can start with a cheerful mood and whatever you have planned for the day is bound to go smoothly. Peace and harmony will prevail on the domestic front. It is best not to act on messages received on the social media, since many of them are fake and can harm you.

Sagittarius Career Today

Don’t worry about your failures, when one door closes, God opens another one. Looking at previous failures, you may choose to handle things differently this time on the business front. Some disruptions are foreseen on the academic front, but you will manage to go ahead with your study schedule.

Sagittarius Health Today

You will manage to bring about a change in your diet and exercise habits to achieve total fitness. If you invest in health right from the beginning, it will be easier for you to remain fit when you reach a certain age. Maintaining a fit body will help in quick recovery from any ailment.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Yesterday’s tension with your partner will disappear and there will be a new understanding between the two of you. Today, spouse can make bedroom eyes at you, so be ready to douse the flames of passion, if you are not in the mood!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

