Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 20: Focus on long term holdings, investors

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Optimism is your key trait. You want to be set free, hate being controlled by anyone and are a joyful being. You are full of fun when being with friends and henceforth people love being around you. You, being honest is always appreciative of you. Stay cheerful and hilarious just the way you like. But sometimes your overconfidence can derail you. You are ruled by Jupiter which is suggestive of good luck and adventures on your way. You can hope to have a good day as it may involve travelling opportunities.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You need to maintain a track of your expenditure to balance your inflows and outflows of income. See to it that you do not spend on unnecessary toys or extravagant crockeries. Investors can focus on long term holdings.

Sagittarius Family Today

Long last disagreements might come to an end and your bond will strengthen. Also, there is a high possibility to find peace with your siblings regardless of the endless property issues you hold with them.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are going to move beyond your expectations at your work place. Although you seem to be preoccupied by things, you will contribute directly for the profits of your company.

Sagittarius Health Today

Although you are physically fit and mentally strong, your stars want you to take an extra care about your health by cutting down on unhealthy meat and consuming fruit juices for instant energy.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Although you are a kind person, be watchful of your words. Simple arguments with your partner can mislead to unnecessary drama. For couples who are planning for romantic dates, it would be better if you plan for some other day as your stars are not on the favourable side today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Magenta

