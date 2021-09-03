Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Will stars shine on your investments?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are a person with a positive outlook towards life. You do not bow down to pessimism and expect the same from people who are closely related to you. You put mind over matter and make decisions with all your heart. Sometimes, you are dynamic and careless at the same time. With your charming ways, you tend to make friends easily and do everything you can to make your loved ones happy. You are independent and lean towards obsessiveness, which should be given up at all costs to save your mental peace and balance.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You need not worry about your finances today as your past investments in lucrative schemes are likely to bring you handsome profits. Your new business venture will take off as soon as you launch it and will bring you surplus bonuses. Your monetary position will remain strongest.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your irrational worries for an eligible sibling are likely to vanish today as a suitable marriage proposal is on the cards for them. This will bring joy and happiness and will suddenly lift up the gloomy mood of all the family members.

Sagittarius Career Today

Do not rub your seniors the wrong way on your professional front today. It is likely to bring you a bad name at work. Your responsibilities will be doubled and you will have to put in extra time and efforts in the office to finish off your pending assignments.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health will remain very good and you will reap its benefits in the form of a healthy body, relaxed mind and satisfied soul. Your urge to turn towards spirituality will also bring you closer to religious activities, which will calm your senses.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You need to keep the spark ignited in your romantic relationship or your love life is likely to become dull in the coming days. Spice it up and spend more time with your beloved to experience intimacy and friendship returning in the bond.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

