Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Keep an eye on your professional front

Sagittarius

People born under this sign are optimistic and freedom-loving, but can be blindly optimistic and careless. Luckily, today your negative traits will remain in the background, making the day a special one for you. Your optimism will be apparent in whatever you undertake. Take care in your professional field.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Spending money judiciously will automatically save money, so put it in various schemes to get greater interest. Your savings will come in handy for getting admission for your child in a premium institute. As you move towards financial stability, you will develop greater confidence in making financial plans for the future.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your travelling stars look bright and may take you someplace exotic. A change of scene is set to inject a little novelty and excitement into your life today. The day provides plenty of energy and opens doors for you to do what your heart desires.

Sagittarius Career Today

Being too forceful in expressing your opinions may not go down well with your superiors at work, so adopt diplomacy and tact to put across your point. Your workload is likely to increase, so don’t let it pile up as you may miss out on something important.

Sagittarius Health Today

You can become a victim of overexercising, if you are not careful. Symptoms for overexercising include feeling tired and fatigued all day, regular aches and pains, muscle soreness and recurrent workout injuries. Those in the waiting line for a surgery will get their turn now. Try and minimise eating out.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Changes that you are contemplating in your love life will prove good for you both. Good news awaits those browsing the marriage market for a suitable mate. You may become a part of a college excursion just to be with the one you love. A great time is foreseen for those enjoying their courtship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874