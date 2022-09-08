Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for September 8, 2022:Some unfavourable situations

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) This is an excellent day, but some family issues may need your attention and time, so try to be available for your loved ones when they need you. As far as your health is concerned, you are going to enjoy excellent health. You may have an energetic and passionate day ahead. Some may spend time with old friends and relive the past childhood memories.

You may have many supporting and encouraging factors that may help you achieve your career goals and balance your finances. You may have a secret desire to be with your crush or find a true-life partner. Some may go to a get-together or call up an old friend to vent.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today: Good property deals are on your way. Some may invest in mutual funds or buy life insurance policy today. Sale graph may rise above and give a remarkable boost to your business profit.

Sagittarius Family Today: It’s not a suitable day. Misunderstanding or communication gap may create difference between you and your spouse. You should find a way to resolve these issues.

Sagittarius Career Today: It seems to be a moderate day. You may have to put efforts to achieve something big on the career front, so push your limits. Some may make changes to their work or job that may prove beneficial for your growth on the career front.

Sagittarius Health Today: This is an excellent day and you may find many reasons to be excited about. It may be easy for you to maintain a joyous mood. Some may opt for solitary activities today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: You may get an awesome chance to please your spouse and make her or him feel special. Your partner may give you the kind of love and support you need. Sing a song or complement your partner, it’s good to appreciate your beloved once in a while.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

