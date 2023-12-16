Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, December 16, 2023 predicts obstacles at work
Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Dec 16, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Today, no major ailment would disturb you and health is also good.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be energetic and productive today
Handle the love issues with responsibility and enjoy a productive professional life today. You are fortunate in both health and finance. Spend money wisely.
Spend more time with the lover and share all emotions. Be both creative and productive at the office. Today, no major ailment would disturb you and health is also good.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your love life will be filled with joy and fun. There will be positivity around and no major hiccups will come up. Be careful while dealing with serious issues and also be a good listener. Your partner wants to spend more time with you and ensure you discuss your future life in the second part of the day. A romantic weekend at a hill station is a nice idea to strengthen the bonding. Value the relationship and do not insult the lover during arguments today.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Be careful to not get into office politics that may impact productivity. Minor challenges will be there and ensure you overcome them on a positive note. Sincerity is your trademark and you will see positive feedback from clients. IT and healthcare professionals will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the result. Students appearing for competitive examinations need to concentrate more and may crack some of their dream posts.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
You will see wealth from different sources and this will give you opportunities to accomplish many dreams. Some Sagittarius natives will invest in the speculative business as well as trading. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds as well as expanding the trade to new territories. A legal dispute will be settled and seniors can consider dividing the wealth among the children. You may also donate wealth to charity today.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Stay away from food with high oil content as this can create an issue for people with heart and lung ailments. You may have pain in the legs. Minor fever or digestion issues may also be there but these won’t be serious. However, females need to be careful while chopping vegetables in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces