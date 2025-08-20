Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Some turbulence related to productivity may impact the day

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your character demands a pat on the back Strive to bring in better results in your career. Settle the tremors in the relationship and ensure you also handle wealth diligently. Health is positive today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Do not let the issues in the relationship go unanswered. Be cool at the workplace while settling issues. You may also require settling financial issues. Health is normal today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the relationship will be questioned by your lover. You may require putting in additional efforts to convince the lover, and this may lead to a ruckus today. Consider spending more time with your lover. However, it is crucial to avoid arguments, and you should be a good listener today. Some love affairs may fail to work out, and you may also consider coming out of it gracefully. Married females should value the suggestions of their spouse, and there should also be more communication.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

The professional responsibilities will keep you hooked to the workstation. Some turbulence related to productivity may impact the day, while there can also be issues associated with office politics. You must be ready to take on criticism, and this will be more visible in creative segments. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities, and you should take the initiative to resolve this before the day ends. Businessmen will also be happy to sign new contracts.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Consider waiting for a few more days to take crucial investment decisions, especially in real estate. Some females will be dragged into property issues within the family. There will also be occasions where you may lose your temper while talking to friends about expenditure, which will affect the relationship. You may have electronic appliances today. However, it is good to avoid buying luxury items. Some traders will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Today, you are fortunate in terms of health. No major medical issue will trouble you. But it is good to keep a proper diet plan. Skip junk food and ensure you also replace aerated drinks with fresh juice. Children suffering from viral fever will recover from the illness today. You may also join a gym or yoga class today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)