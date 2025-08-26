Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Sagittarius Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: You may find a new interesting person

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: You should also be ready to take up new tasks that will require spending additional hours.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Give farewell to your egos

Be a good listener in a love affair, and prefer settling the professional challenges through commitment. Minor financial issues may also come up today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the issues associated with romance. Handle workplace problems with confidence. Financial issues may exist today, while health will be normal.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor hiccups may impact the relationship, and you need to adopt a patient approach. Be careful not to get into arguments that can lead to friction. You should also be ready to settle issues with the ex-lover, but married natives must be careful not to hurt the current relationship. You may find a new interesting person, and when you feel like proposing, go ahead with the decision. For married females, the chances of getting pregnant are high.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your instincts will work out during crucial hours at the office. A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. You should be careful while presenting ideas at team meetings. You should also be ready to take up new tasks that will require spending additional hours. Those who are seeking a job change will have good news. Entrepreneurs dealing with textiles, leather, food items, transport, and electronics will see good returns today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may come up. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations. This will stop you from making major investments in the stock market. Take the initiative to settle a financial dispute within the family. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options. Some old financial disputes will also be settled. You may also launch a new business while traders will be under heat over tax issues.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

There will be pain at the joints, and you may also develop respiratory issues. Avoid taking the office stress home and spend more time with the family. Children may develop bruises while playing. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food, as that can also lead to obesity. Today is also good for medical surgery. If you have one scheduled for today, go ahead with it.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
