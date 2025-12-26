Sagittarius Horoscope Today for December 26, 2025: You must be careful about decisions related to the project

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a champion of causes Keep the relationship intact today. Ensure you give up egos at the workplace, and you also prefer safe monetary investments. Your health is also good today. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Do not let romance-related issues go out of control. Be careful to handle all professional challenges with a mature attitude. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You will receive sincere love and will return the same. Those who have a plan to marry can discuss and get permission from their parents today. Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair, which can lead to trouble. You should also provide space to the partner and not impose your ideas, which may hamper the relationship. The second part of the day is good to take a call on marriage. Single natives may also be successful in finding new love today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Minor issues will erupt at the workplace. You must be careful about decisions related to the project. Utilize the communication skills to impress the clients. A coworker or senior may point fingers at your commitment, and this may upset you. Be careful while attending team discussions and ensure your suggestions do not upset the seniors. Entrepreneurs need to maintain a harmonious relationship with their partners and not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there, but it is important to have a tab on expenditure. Ensure you do not spend a large amount on luxury. You may settle a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling. The second part of the day is also good for buying electronic appliances. Those who are into entrepreneurship will sign new partnership deals, and as funds flow in, expansion to new territories will be easy.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you have a proper watch on your health. Run in the park in the morning or evening for about 30 minutes. This will help you develop stamina. Some natives will develop pain in the bones. Females may complain about digestion-related issues in the second part of the day. Spend time with friends and family. You should also be careful to have more salads in your meals.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

