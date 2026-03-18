Sagittarius Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: Job seekers could soon receive the news they’ve been waiting for

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is not a game for you Prioritize pleasant moments in your relationship and stay focused on your professional goals. Choose safe investment paths and enjoy a day of positive health. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Address relationship issues with care and maturity. Your professional performance will remain high regardless of outside pressures. Both wealth and health are looking perfect today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Spend quality time sharing your emotions. It is best to avoid bringing up the past during your conversations. If your partner seems provocative, handle the situation with maturity rather than reacting. An ex-lover might reappear, but married individuals should be careful not to jeopardize their current relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Stay sincere and ensure all your tasks are finished by day's end. This is a brilliant day for artists, authors, and painters to showcase their work. Job seekers may find a lucrative offer, and students are likely to succeed in competitive exams. Business owners can launch new projects with confidence.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Even with a high income, rising expenses may require you to budget carefully. A family member might seek financial help for legal or medical reasons. Be prepared for some mental stress regarding family property matters. Avoid risky stocks and focus on business expansion into new territories.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Balance is key today. Children may experience minor throat infections or fevers in the afternoon. Women should avoid outside food to prevent digestive problems. Stay away from alcohol and avoid high-risk adventure sports like trekking or mountain biking, especially if the weather is poor.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)