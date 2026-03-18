Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: Job seekers could soon receive the news they’ve been waiting for

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Consider safer financial investments, and health will be positive today.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:39 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, life is not a game for you

    Prioritize pleasant moments in your relationship and stay focused on your professional goals. Choose safe investment paths and enjoy a day of positive health.

    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Address relationship issues with care and maturity. Your professional performance will remain high regardless of outside pressures. Both wealth and health are looking perfect today.

    Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

    Spend quality time sharing your emotions. It is best to avoid bringing up the past during your conversations. If your partner seems provocative, handle the situation with maturity rather than reacting. An ex-lover might reappear, but married individuals should be careful not to jeopardize their current relationship.

    Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

    Stay sincere and ensure all your tasks are finished by day's end. This is a brilliant day for artists, authors, and painters to showcase their work. Job seekers may find a lucrative offer, and students are likely to succeed in competitive exams. Business owners can launch new projects with confidence.

    Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

    Even with a high income, rising expenses may require you to budget carefully. A family member might seek financial help for legal or medical reasons. Be prepared for some mental stress regarding family property matters. Avoid risky stocks and focus on business expansion into new territories.

    Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

    Balance is key today. Children may experience minor throat infections or fevers in the afternoon. Women should avoid outside food to prevent digestive problems. Stay away from alcohol and avoid high-risk adventure sports like trekking or mountain biking, especially if the weather is poor.

    Sagittarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
    • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
    • Symbol: Archer
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
    • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Light Blue
    • Lucky Number: 6
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Sagittarius Horoscope Today For March 18, 2026: Job Seekers Could Soon Receive The News They’ve Been Waiting For

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes