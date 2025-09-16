Sagittarius Horoscope Today for September 16, 2025: You might need to handle minor ego-related issues within the team

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be positive in attitude You’re relationship has pleasant moments today. Continue giving the best professional results at the workplace. Your wealth demands proper management. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Keep the love affair productive today and ensure you also meet the professional requirements. Prefer safe monetary decisions. Health demands special care.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Open communication is a crucial factor in determining the life of a love affair, and you need to sit down to talk with your lover. Some love affairs will see the interference of a friend or relative, which may lead to turbulence today. Keep your family out of the relationship, especially when you have arguments. You should also be careful to provide personal space to your lover. Single natives will have every chance to fall in love today. Married females may have issues related to the family of their spouse.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the details while working on a specific project or assignment. Some healthcare, IT, and graphics professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are on the notice period will receive interview calls. Update the skills and be ready to attend job calls. You may also require handling minor ego-related issues within the team. Students appearing for competitive examinations will be successful. Businessmen handling textiles, electronics, hospitality, and construction will see new opportunities to build partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Handle the wealth carefully. You may buy electronic appliances and a vehicle today. You may also lend money from a friend today, and can also invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Speculative business is also a good idea. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds through promoters, while some seniors may consider dividing the wealth among the children.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy diet and refrain from the stress of work, love, and other aspects of life. You may face serious health issues, including a cardiac arrest, accident, appendix issue, or hypertension-caused uneasiness. There can also be vision-related complaints. Minor children may develop bruises while playing, but they will not be serious. Diabetic male natives may also develop complications.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)