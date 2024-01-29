Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 advises to control expenditures
Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Jan 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your financial status will be good throughout the day.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Balance the office and personal life today
Settle the minor tiffs in the love life. Professional life will give opportunities to prove their mettle. Financial success is accompanied by good health today.
Turbulence in the love life needs open communication. Officially, you may have a tight schedule but challenges will be resolved. Both health and wealth will give positive results.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Handle relationship-related issues with a mature attitude. Be cool while having discussions or arguments and do not lose your temper as this can cause serious consequences. Some natives, especially males will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old affair. However, married persons need to be careful to not hurt the marital life. You can have the vacation to share pleasant emotions and you may also make final calls in the future.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
No major issue will come up at the office. However, it is good to maintain a good rapport with seniors and team members. The Sagittarius natives who have recently joined an organization need to study the surroundings before expressing their opinions at meetings. Some accountants and bankers may be seriously brooding over putting down the paper. You may also have office-related travels. Entrepreneurs handling leather, textiles, electronics, books, and automobile spare parts will see good returns.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Your financial status will be good throughout the day. However, have control over the expenses. The first part of the day is good to renovate the home or buy jewelry. Some Sagittarius natives will buy a vehicle today. You are advised to not invest in the stock market and even to donate money to charity. Businessmen should not sign new financial deals, especially with clients abroad.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
Your general health will be good. But be concerned about issues like diabetes, cholesterol, and lung-related issues. Some people may diagnose kidney-related ailments today. Females will develop migraine and skin-related infections while children may have bruises while playing. Those who are traveling must carry a medical kit. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
