Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts a smooth professional life

The perfect Sagittarius daily horoscope prediction for 2 May 2023 states issues in love life and tough day at office. Check more on job, money, health & love.

While the personal life will be turbulent today, office will be no better. More challenges in the form of deadlines and office politics will keep you engaged. Even minor ailments will hurt the health today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Frequent arguments in the love life will turn more severe today. You may feel depressed and the chances of losing the grip over the emotions are high. The outbursts need to control as the words once told cannot be taken back. Ensure you handle issues in a mature way. Female natives may feel the relationship to be suffocating. Unless you are married, the options to part ways are higher. Analyze whether you need to continue in the relationship. Those who are single may fall in love or could get engaged to someone.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

The professional life may not be smooth for lawyers, judges, doctors, nurses, paramedics, media persons, advertisement copywriters, and chefs. The targets for today may seem to be non-attainable but you need to strive to stay in the good book of the management. Bankers, accountants, and police personnel may receive appreciation for the tasks performed today. Some international clients may find fault in your performance and it would be your challenge to convince them over the call. Entrepreneurs may also invest in new areas.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Money may no more be a problem today. Despite a few hiccups in financial affairs, you will have a sound financial record today. Handle the finance with care as you would need to save for a rainy day. Some natives may receive wealth from the spouse’s parents which could be used to buy a property. You may also buy a scooter or electric appliance today, especially in the second half.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Some senior Sagittarius natives may complain about breathing issues and it is good to consult a doctor. A sibling may require medical help today. Ensure you take proper care of your health. Those who have ailments related to the kidneys, heart, and lungs must be extra careful today. Females may also complain about gynaecology-related issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

