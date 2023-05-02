Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts a smooth professional life

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today May 2, 2023 predicts a smooth professional life

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 02, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for 2 May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Money may no more be a problem today.

Honesty and sincerity are what define you

The perfect Sagittarius daily horoscope prediction for 2 May 2023 states issues in love life and tough day at office. Check more on job, money, health & love.

While the personal life will be turbulent today, office will be no better. More challenges in the form of deadlines and office politics will keep you engaged. Even minor ailments will hurt the health today.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Frequent arguments in the love life will turn more severe today. You may feel depressed and the chances of losing the grip over the emotions are high. The outbursts need to control as the words once told cannot be taken back. Ensure you handle issues in a mature way. Female natives may feel the relationship to be suffocating. Unless you are married, the options to part ways are higher. Analyze whether you need to continue in the relationship. Those who are single may fall in love or could get engaged to someone.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

The professional life may not be smooth for lawyers, judges, doctors, nurses, paramedics, media persons, advertisement copywriters, and chefs. The targets for today may seem to be non-attainable but you need to strive to stay in the good book of the management. Bankers, accountants, and police personnel may receive appreciation for the tasks performed today. Some international clients may find fault in your performance and it would be your challenge to convince them over the call. Entrepreneurs may also invest in new areas.

Also Read Career Horoscope Today

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Money may no more be a problem today. Despite a few hiccups in financial affairs, you will have a sound financial record today. Handle the finance with care as you would need to save for a rainy day. Some natives may receive wealth from the spouse’s parents which could be used to buy a property. You may also buy a scooter or electric appliance today, especially in the second half.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Some senior Sagittarius natives may complain about breathing issues and it is good to consult a doctor. A sibling may require medical help today. Ensure you take proper care of your health. Those who have ailments related to the kidneys, heart, and lungs must be extra careful today. Females may also complain about gynaecology-related issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr J.N Pandey

Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more....view detail

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope sagitarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP